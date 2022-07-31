Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on August 17th

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd.

Columbia Banking System has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 31.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,694 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,874.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,956. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,312.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,874.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,713 shares of company stock valued at $158,593 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 22.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.