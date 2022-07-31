Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 134.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 30.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

