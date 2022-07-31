Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ COLM traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.01. 508,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,212. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 241,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth $641,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3,093.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,598 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth $726,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,640 shares in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

