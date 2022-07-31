Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 374,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,685 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $37.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.39.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

