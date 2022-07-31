Community Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 483,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 598,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $683,318.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,744.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $683,318.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,744.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.95 on Friday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMCR. CLSA began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

