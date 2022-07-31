Community Bank N.A. Buys 3,185 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,591,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,533 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,460,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after buying an additional 962,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after purchasing an additional 575,737 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

