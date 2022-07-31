Community Bank N.A. Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

