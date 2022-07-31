Community Bank N.A. Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $196.00 price objective (down from $197.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.40.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $251.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

