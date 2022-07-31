Community Bank N.A. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 116.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $250.93 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.02.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

