Community Bank N.A. Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.39 and its 200 day moving average is $238.82. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stryker from $286.00 to $237.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $255.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.94.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

