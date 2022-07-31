Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,475 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EMR opened at $90.07 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

