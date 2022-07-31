Community Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.0% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average is $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

