Community West Bancshares (CWBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on August 31st

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Community West Bancshares has a payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community West Bancshares to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of Community West Bancshares stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $120.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.84. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Bartlein bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $105,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 593,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,223.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 16,448 shares of company stock worth $127,543. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

