Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $53.87 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average is $63.25.

Insider Activity

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $106,883.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,604.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $106,883.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,604.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,485 shares of company stock worth $2,245,490. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.