Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the June 30th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €44.00 ($44.90) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €110.00 ($112.24) to €27.50 ($28.06) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €170.00 ($173.47) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 190,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,969. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

