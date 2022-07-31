Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.09 and a beta of 1.49. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Compass Minerals International news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,604.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,196.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Compass Minerals International news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,604.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,196.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 65,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

See Also

