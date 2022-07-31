Compound Reaches Market Cap of $431.98 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Compound has a total market capitalization of $431.98 million and approximately $174.87 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $60.08 or 0.00252480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,190,376 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

