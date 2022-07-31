Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CNFRL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.48. 129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $25.32.
Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
