ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,536 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 3.1% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 41,941 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $97.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.05.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

