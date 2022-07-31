Constellation (DAG) Market Cap Hits $139.84 Million

Constellation (DAG) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market capitalization of $139.84 million and $1.79 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,768.75 or 1.00010283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00131463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io.

Constellation Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

