ContentBox (BOX) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $455,827.37 and approximately $68,794.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007700 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009561 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00250904 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000280 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ContentBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

