Convex Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.46 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $489.68 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $7.40 or 0.00031718 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.00616373 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015835 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00037172 BTC.
Convex Finance Coin Profile
Convex Finance’s total supply is 93,268,108 coins and its circulating supply is 66,135,528 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Buying and Selling Convex Finance
