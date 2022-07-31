Corra.Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,301.00 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001726 BTC on major exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $615,144.97 and approximately $1,301.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00620898 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015471 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001668 BTC.
Corra.Finance Coin Profile
Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.
Corra.Finance Coin Trading
