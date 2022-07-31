COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,060,400 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the June 30th total of 43,378,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,011.6 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance
Shares of CICOF stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.19.
About COSCO SHIPPING
