COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,060,400 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the June 30th total of 43,378,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,011.6 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

Shares of CICOF stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.19.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

