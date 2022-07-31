Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,606 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Stone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.0 %

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

Shares of COST opened at $541.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $483.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.