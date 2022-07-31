COTI (COTI) Market Capitalization Reaches $118.34 Million

COTI (COTI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. COTI has a total market cap of $118.34 million and $19.36 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, COTI has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.73 or 0.00612193 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00034919 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,141,495 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. COTI’s official website is coti.io.

COTI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

