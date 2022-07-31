Cowen Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $620.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Lam Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $612.18.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $500.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $455.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.54. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% in the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

