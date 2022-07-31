Cowen Raises Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $175.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.38.

Shares of SLAB opened at $147.48 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $114.52 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.05 and its 200-day moving average is $145.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

