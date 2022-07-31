Cowen Trims ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Target Price to $580.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $590.00 to $580.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOW. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a maintains rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $497.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $589.90.

NYSE NOW opened at $446.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $463.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.43. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.05, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,555.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,555.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,261 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,035.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 302.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 32,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,577,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,975,000 after buying an additional 35,452 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

