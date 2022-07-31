Craig Hallum Trims SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Target Price to $160.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.50.
SPS Commerce Stock Performance
SPSC stock opened at $119.76 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.30 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
