Craig Hallum Trims SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Target Price to $160.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.50.

SPSC stock opened at $119.76 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.30 and a beta of 0.78.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

