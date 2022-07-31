Crane (NYSE:CR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.60.
Crane Trading Up 2.6 %
CR opened at $98.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Crane has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $114.87.
Crane Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Crane by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.
