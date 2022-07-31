Credit Suisse Group Cuts Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target to €10.00

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.61) to €16.30 ($16.63) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.20) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of DB opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $612,015,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $279,319,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896,929 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $122,544,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,958.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,956,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663,795 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

