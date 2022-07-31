Credit Suisse Group Cuts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $59.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.30.

eBay Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53. eBay has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

