Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a CHF 4 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of CHF 5.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.50 to CHF 6 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.84.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Credit Suisse Group Cuts Dividend

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is -5.71%.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 145,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

See Also

