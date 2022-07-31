Credit Suisse Group Trims UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Target Price to CHF 22

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.
UBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered shares of UBS Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.18.
UBS Group Stock Up 2.6 %
NYSE UBS opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.
