Credits Price Down 15% Over Last 7 Days (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $44,555.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

