Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPG. CIBC upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CPG opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.31. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $772.43 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 96.84%. Analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $188,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 391,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 31,705 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,097,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 92,820 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 49.0% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 655,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 215,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

