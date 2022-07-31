Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given New GBX 8,300 Price Target at Barclays

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 8,700 ($104.82) to GBX 8,300 ($100.00) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.52) to GBX 6,000 ($72.29) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Croda International Price Performance

Croda International stock opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Croda International has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $71.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.76.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

