Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRON. CIBC raised Cronos Group from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Cronos Group Price Performance

Cronos Group stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 25.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.60. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 577,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cronos Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 273,766 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cronos Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,669,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 659,574 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cronos Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,014,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 300,016 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cronos Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,257,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

