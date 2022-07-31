CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd.

CrossAmerica Partners has a payout ratio of 223.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 223.4%.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $22.22 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $842.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.85.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 68,459 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

