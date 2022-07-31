Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 24,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $284.18 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $287.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 189,672 shares of company stock valued at $40,290,945 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $247.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.61.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

