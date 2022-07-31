Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 24,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.61.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,672 shares of company stock valued at $40,290,945. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $284.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $287.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 198.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.37.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.