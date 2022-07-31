Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $206,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $194.79 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.44 and its 200 day moving average is $197.91.

