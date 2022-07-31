Crossvault Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $17,147,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 98.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $194.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.57. The stock has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

