Crossvault Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 3.1% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $192.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.40. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $131.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

