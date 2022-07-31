Crossvault Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of UPS opened at $194.89 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.57.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service



United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

