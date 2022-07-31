Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 2,093 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.5% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

NYSE CRM opened at $184.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.37. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $183.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $404,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,141,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $404,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,141,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,573 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

