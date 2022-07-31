Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.30

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.25. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 27,000 shares changing hands.

Crown Point Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30.

Get Crown Point Energy alerts:

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.95 million during the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 101,208 acres located in the northern portion of the Neuquén Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.