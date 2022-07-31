Cryptex Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $14.88 Million (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Cryptex Finance has a total market cap of $14.88 million and $2.40 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.44 or 0.00018718 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cryptex Finance Coin Profile

Cryptex Finance (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,350,912 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

