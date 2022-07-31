CryptoFlow (CFL) Reaches Market Cap of $284,475.69

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 31st. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $284,475.69 and approximately $174.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.86 or 0.00613402 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00034837 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

