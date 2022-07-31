CryptoFlow (CFL) Reaches Market Cap of $284,475.69

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 31st. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $284,475.69 and approximately $174.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.86 or 0.00613402 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015159 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00034837 BTC.
CryptoFlow Coin Profile
CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling CryptoFlow
